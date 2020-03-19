Observe: Former Stray Kids Member Woojin Shares What He’s Been Up To And Hints At Long term Designs

Woojin shared an update on what he’s been doing!

On March 19, Woojin held his first at any time Instagram stay, and he defined that he’d resolved to do the broadcast since he considered there may be numerous fans who are curious about what he’s been up to.

“To discuss about how I have been, initial of all I’ve been concentrating on self-enhancement, I have been practising, and I’ve been doing the job out, like I posted on social media,” he explained.

“Before that, I went traveling,” he also shared. “I organized my thoughts and rested a bit. I went on a couple of excursions. I feel they’ve been a big aid for me. I had a genuinely fantastic time. I went to attractive sites, and I took photos because I preferred to, and I set all those up on my social media. I was truly satisfied that my enthusiasts preferred them.”

Woojin shared a different rationale he turned on Instagram reside that working day. “I experienced my hair and makeup performed these days, and the purpose for that is that I did a thing right now,” he reported. He included with a giggle, “The factor that I did is a top secret. You are going to know shortly, but it is a secret.”

Woojin mentioned that he’s been consuming 1 or two chicken breasts a day to help get protein as he is effective out. He stated that he’s functioning on earning some thing new and went on to say that he’s crafting his individual songs.

He also thanked fans for their stunning fan art, outlining that they are making ready some thing with fans’ submissions.

View the online video beneath with English subtitles!

Woojin’s departure from Stray Youngsters was declared in October, with the rationale described as particular instances. Before this calendar year, he delighted supporters by opening social media accounts.

