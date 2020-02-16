[observe:-former-stray-young-ones-member-woojin-shares-protect-of-shawn-mendes]

Former Stray Young ones member Woojin has gifted admirers with an unanticipated address!

On February 16, Woojin took to his new Instagram account to share a movie of himself passionately singing a transient snippet of Shawn Mendes’s “Mercy.”

Though the singer has beforehand posted photos—and even a soundless video clip—of himself singing on Instagram, the include marks the initial time he has shared his voice with his enthusiasts because leaving Stray Young ones last Oct.

Test out Woojin’s heartfelt rendition of “Mercy” beneath!