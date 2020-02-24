[Observe: Fox’s Faulkner Reminds Kellyanne the Dow is in Freefall When Trump Formal Celebrates ‘Robust’ Economic climate]

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner rained on Kellyanne Conway’s parade on Monday by bringing up the information that the inventory marketplace is in the center of a nosedive.

Conway joined Faulkner for a broad selection job interview the place she commenced by getting shots at the Democrats seeking the nomination to encounter President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. At some point, the White Home adviser labored in her gushing praise of Trump by touting him for “presiding about the most prosperous, strong financial system of all time.”

At that issue, Faulkner pivoted to the news that the Dow Jones has fallen sharply on Monday — dropping by additional than one,000 details shortly immediately after one: 00 p.m — amid fears that the coronavirus is spreading past China.

“I frequently do not do this simply because we commonly get into the politics, but I want to set that aside due to the fact the Dow now has just hit a issue at this working day in which it is down by much more than one,000 points,” Faulkner remarked. “We are informed by our neighbors below in the creating, Fox Enterprise, that this is placing some body weight and strain on traders ideal now. What is the White Residence at present carrying out?”

Conway deserted her attack on Democrats in buy to respond to the question and say Trump took “decisive action” by proscribing between China and the U.S. and offering other forms of assistance. She also attributed the marketplace plunge to the new selection of coronavirus cases noted outside the house of Asia.

“This president will carry on to perform on that,” Conway stated. “The president himself has been so totally engaged on the issue from the beginning…The security and protection and health and fitness of our individuals is the selection one priority and the president has sent on that.”

View higher than, via Fox Information.