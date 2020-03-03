observe:-iz*just-one-scores-4th-acquire-for-“fiesta”-on-“the-show”-performances-by-dreamcatcher,-pentagon,-and-additional

IZ*1 has taken residence a different trophy for “Fiesta”!

On the March 3 episode of “The Demonstrate,” the nominees for initially area ended up IZ*ONE’s “Fiesta,” DreamCatcher’s “Scream,” and PENTAGON’s “Dr. BeBe.” IZ*1 took the acquire with a whole rating of nine,393 to DreamCatcher’s 3,692 and PENTAGON’s two,500.

Enjoy their overall performance and gain beneath!

Performers in this week’s episode also involved 3YE, About U, UNVS, XENEX, DKB, DreamCatcher, SPECTRUM, Ahn Yeeun, ELRIS, Weki Meki, LOONA, Cheon Danbi, Cherry Bullet, Purple Rain, and PENTAGON.

Watch a lot of of the performances beneath!

About U – “Who Took My Candy”

XENEX – “It’s Gonna Hurt”

3YE – “QUEEN”

DKB – “Sorry Mama”

SPECTRUM – “Showtime”

ELRIS – “Jackpot”

Ahn Yeeun – “Kakotopia”

Purple Rain – “The King Should Die”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

LOONA – “So What”

DreamCatcher – “Scream”

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

Weki Meki – “Dazzle Dazzle”

Congratulations to IZ*A person!