[observe-justin-bieber-and-james-corden-open-up-a-delightful-food-stuff-truck]

Hungry? Nicely, go to James corden Y Justin BieberThe foods truck.

The 41-12 months-outdated presenter and the 25-year-outdated singer launched the new company for Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

The name of the artist's new tune, the "Yummy,quot foods truck, specialized in two items: grilled cheese and fish tacos. The Biebs took treatment of the sandwiches though Corden cooked the tacos, or "Despatacos,quot as they would be called in honor of Bieber's renowned good results "Despacito,quot with Luis Fonsi Y Daddy Yankee.

In its place of setting up a organization value, the dynamic duo invited shoppers to pay what they thought of fair. The proceeds ended up donated to the Los Angeles Regional Meals Financial institution.

Pointless to say, fans had been incredibly fired up to see the stars driving the grid. Shortly, a big crowd formed outside the truck, and celebs understood they could have bitten additional than they could chew.