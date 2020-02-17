[observe:-kang-ha-neul,-ong-seong-wu,-and-ahn-jae-hong-check-out-to-tango-+-get-pleasure-from-argentinian-bbq-on-“traveler”]

Kang Ha Neul, Ahn Jae Hong, and Ong Seong Wu had an interesting commence to their family vacation on “Traveler”!

On the February 15 time premiere of the JTBC actuality display, the trio headed off on a journey to Argentina. From their really initial meeting, the three stars discovered their commonalities and learned they had the similar feeling of humor.

Right after landing in Argentina’s funds, Buenos Aires, the trio were being stunned to see how several admirers were waiting around for them at the airport. Kang Ha Neul remarked, “I considered we had been quietly going on a trip by ourselves, so I was surprised by the warm welcome.”

The a few stars started their holiday by heading to La Boca, the birthplace of the tango, where they loved watching a tango effectiveness during their food. Kang Ha Neul even went up on stage to pose with the dancer and snap a photo, and he was later joined by the other two associates, who also took turns dancing.

Right after their dance-off, the 3 gentlemen toured the filming location of the 1997 Hong Kong movie “Happy Together.” For dinner, they found a restaurant where by they could attempt Argentinian barbecue (asado), and they beloved it so much that Ahn Jae Hong exclaimed, “Let’s only take in asado for 15 days.”

When deciding their following activity, Ong Seong Wu excitedly instructed skydiving. Despite the fact that he experienced brought it up for the duration of their first assembly, Ahn Jae Hong and Kang Ha Neul experienced instructed him, “Let’s decide when we get there.” In spite of Ong Seong Wu’s persistent pleas, the vast majority eventually dominated skydiving out.

The 2nd season of “Traveler” will before long be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, verify out the to start with season of the show under!

