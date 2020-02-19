[observe:-kim-hye-yoon-and-sf9’s-rowoon-recreate-the-magic-of-“extraordinary-you”-in-“let’s-try-to-eat-meal-together”-preview]

Kim Hye Yoon and SF9’s Rowoon reunited to seem on the assortment display “Let’s Try to eat Dinner Together”!

The variety clearly show options hosts Kang Ho Dong and Lee Kyung Kyu teaming up with movie star guests to journey close to a community in the hopes of acquiring another person who will enable them into their home for a meal and discussion.

Kim Hye Yoon and Rowoon star in the future episode, and the pair begins a preview by reenacting a scene from their strike drama “Extraordinary You.”

The two actors recreate the scene in which Kim Hye Yoon’s character Eun Dan Oh sees Rowoon’s character’s facial area for the very first time when he grabs an umbrella caught in a tree for her.

“I found you,” she says, as her character did in the drama. “I will not allow you go this time!”

The preview goes on to exhibit them assembly the hosts, with Lee Kyung Kyu praising Rowoon on his good appears and jokingly pushing Kim Hye Yoon to the aspect in favor of him.

Kim Hye Yoon then places a spin on her famed line from “SKY Castle” when she asks Lee Kyung Kyu, “If I cannot try to eat evening meal, are you likely to get duty?!”

As the groups strike the streets and ring on door bells, Kim Hye Yoon introduces herself to the men and women who response (who can not see her confront) by telling them the roles she performed in “SKY Castle” and “Extraordinary You.”

A guy who opens the doorway to Rowoon and Lee Kyung Kyu is stunned by Rowoon’s excellent appears to be like and states, “Wow, you’re handsome.” Lee Kyung Kyu brags to the other team about how they have a excellent edge considering the fact that they’re both equally handsome males, which can make the other individuals chortle. He turns to the staff members guiding the camera and asks, “Who just laughed?”

“Let’s Eat Evening meal Together” airs each Wednesday at 11 p.m. KST.

