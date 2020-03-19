Observe: Kim Myung Soo Is Jealous Of Shin Ye Eun And Web optimization Ji Hoon’s Marriage In “Meow The Magic formula Boy” Preview

KBS 2TV’s impending drama “Meow the Top secret Boy” has launched a new teaser!

“Meow the Key Boy” will convey to the tale of Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo), a cat who can change into a person, and Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun), a lady who has pet-like charms.

The teaser starts with Hong Jo as a human narrating, “I had that aspiration again. In that memory, I…” and the scene cuts off to showing him remodeled into a white cat. Meanwhile, outdoors the window, Kim Sol Ah passes by without having having seen anything weird.

As snow falls, Kim Sol Ah encounters Lee Jae Sunshine (Website positioning Ji Hoon) who is keeping on to a white cat when crying for the reason that of his cat allergy. Annoyed with him, Kim Sol Ah returns house with the cat, telling Hong Jo, “Don’t love this. I’m just building a sacrifice for a small little bit,” when paying no consideration to him.

Hong Jo appears again in his human kind while hunting dejected. He states, “I’m not even human,” prompting Go Min Joong (Jeon Bae Soo) to inquire, “Then, what? Are you a cat?” Hong Jo responds sorrowfully, “Yes.”

Moreover, Hong Jo continues to glance unhappy and wistful whilst viewing Kim Sol Ah and Lee Jae Sunshine from afar as they share a moment in the rain beneath an umbrella. Hong Jo’s voice narrates, “If it’s about this length, I must be capable to keep by your facet,” drawing pleasure about the impending appreciate triangle.

“Meow the Magic formula Boy” premieres on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST and will be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

View the teaser beneath!

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=gQik-B6gL_8

Acquire a glimpse at one more teaser on Viki below!

Look at Now

Source (1)

How does this article make you come to feel?