Observe: Kim Seo Hyung Keeps Bursting Into Laughter Whilst Filming “Nobody Knows”

SBS’s “Nobody Knows” has unveiled a new producing-of movie!

The driving-the-scenes video showcases Kim Search engine optimization Hyung’s playful nature as she films for the drama. Though speaking about with the director about how to movie the subsequent scene, the actress quickly begins singing Yang Joon Il’s “Ga Na Da Ra Ma Ba Sa.” Ryu Deok Hwan wittily follows along, and the director asks Kim Search engine optimization Hyung if she sang that on Lee Dong Wook’s speak exhibit “Because I Want to Speak.” She admits she did, and the director excitedly vows to observe that episode.

In the center of speaking about a significant scene, Kim Search engine optimization Hyung abruptly bursts into laughter. Her laughing doesn’t cease even at the subsequent filming web site, and she scolds herself for not being able to control her laughter. Irrespective of her criticism, she proceeds to joke around with Ryu Deok Hwan. She quickly delivers up she wants to consume hen. Ryu Deok Hwan agrees, and Kim Seo Hyung asks him to purchase hen for her.

Just before filming, Park Hoon jokes all around with Ahn Ji Ho to relax him. Park Hoon bends down close to Ahn Ji Ho’s deal with, and Ahn Ji Ho laughs as he responses, “I truly feel like I’m going to get consciousness [because of you].” Then Park Hoon jokes, “I’m heading to see how different your acting is. [Your expression when you’re lying down] will have to be unique. In comprehensive depth. Isn’t that what detail is all about?”

