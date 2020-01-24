Observe live: Astronauts carry out repairs on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer during the spacewalk on Saturday

January 24 (UPI) – NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano have completed preparations for the spacewalk before the Alpha Station’s Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) is scheduled to be repaired on Saturday morning.

Morgan and Parmitano will switch their spacesuits to battery on Saturday at 6:50 p.m. ET. The duo will spend six hours and 30 minutes in front of the International Space Station.

“They will complete the complex thermal repairs on the AMS, a dark matter and antimatter detector that was installed on the Starboard 3 truss structure in 2011,” said NASA.

The spacewalk on Saturday will be broadcast live on NASA TV and can be streamed online. Reporting begins at 5:30 a.m.CET.

Cosmologists and astrophysicists suspect that most of the matter in the universe consists of dark matter, but scientists don’t know what exactly dark matter is. AMS is an experimental device designed to detect antimatter in cosmic rays and to help scientists solve the mystery of dark matter composition.

When the engineers designed the device, they didn’t think about repairs in the company. However, the cooling component of the technology needs to be replaced for the experiment to continue.

Morgan and Parmitano began repairing AMS on two spacewalks in November. The duo will finish their work on Saturday.

Although Morgan and Parmitano will be alone in front of the space station on Saturday, they won’t be without help.

“Meir and Koch will use the Canadarm2 robotic arm carefully to support the space walkers on the AMS construction site with precisely coordinated maneuvers,” said NASA.