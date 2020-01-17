Observe: More than $ 40,000 was found on a couch that was bought at the thrift store

January 17 (UPI) – A Michigan man who noticed something on the couch he bought in a thrift store found more than $ 40,000 in a pillow.

Howard Kirby said he bought the couch at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso and used it in his men’s den for a few weeks before deciding to investigate why the foot cushion was unusually firm.

Kirby’s daughter-in-law opened the pillow and discovered cash packages totaling $ 43,170.

Kirby said a lawyer told him he was entitled to keep the money, but he decided to contact the store to find out if he could identify the original owner of the couch.

The money was handed over to Kim Fauth-Newberry on Thursday, whose recently deceased grandfather was the original owner of the furniture. She said her family had no idea he had so much cash aside.

Fauth-Newberry said the story had a very different ending – her family considered lighting the couch if they couldn’t find a thrift store to accept it.