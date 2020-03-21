Observe: N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Seung Addresses Adele’s “Someone Like You” With Asia Lee Campbell On “Immortal Songs”

On March 21, KBS’s “Immortal Songs” aired a “child prodigy” special in which musicians teamed up with talented young children to cover songs in numerous genres.

Performers provided musical actress Kim So Hyun and musical prodigy Ahn So Myung (who defeat 600:1 odds to win the component in the musical “Matilda”), MONNI and guitar prodigy Yang Tae Hwan, Park Sang Chul and trot prodigy Hong Jan Eom, Nam Sang Il and gukak (Korean traditional songs) prodigy Kim Tae Yeon, VERIVERY and dance prodigy Na Ha Eun, and “all-all-around entertainer” prodigy Asia Lee Campbell and N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Seung.

Asia Lee Campbell, whose mom is Korean and whose father is Canadian, 1st rose to fame when she appeared on the SBS program “Einstein,” which is a show that shines a mild on little one prodigies. On the clearly show, she turned acknowledged as the “child professor” because of to her considerable information and fascination in the record of the Korean War. She placed to start with in the United Nations’ campaign to compose thank-you letters to war veterans, has fulfilled with South Korean president Moon Jae In, and now hosts a children’s program on Tv set.

In the pre-demonstrate interview, Asia Lee Campbell expressed her excitement at working with Yoo Hwe Seung on a duet. The two selected to protect Adele’s “Someone Like You,” and Yoo Hwe Seung said, “I was impressed at how she expressed the deep feelings of the song even with her younger age.”

The last gain on the show was taken by Nam Sang Il and Kim Tae Yeon, who defeat out a few other performers to acquire dwelling the trophy.

