observe:-nam-ji-hyun-and-lee-joon-hyuk-are-on-the-edge-of-despair-in-new-drama-teasers

MBC’s impending drama “365: Repeat the Year” has dropped its first character teasers!

“365: Repeat the Year” is about a mysterious survival video game that unfolds when 10 men and women “reset” their lives by going again in time to just one particular calendar year ago. All of the “resetters” return to the past in hopes of a better lifetime, but they stop up trapped in an unpredictable new destiny as points just take an sudden change.

Nam Ji Hyun performs Shin Ga Hyun, a prosperous webtoon artist with perfectionist and workaholic tendencies. Her character teaser displays her falling to her knees in despair exterior an emergency place.

Lee Joon Hyuk plays Ji Hyung Joo, a fiercely faithful homicide detective with an outstanding memory. In his character teaser, he opens a door with bloodied fingers and is shocked and horrified by what he sees inside of.

The captions for both teasers go through, “That day… my environment fell aside.”

“365: Repeat the Year” will premiere on March 23 at 8: 55 p.m. KST.

Supply (one)