observe-:-online-video-for-joe-gideon-new-solitary

Joe Gideon whose current Manchester gig got a rave evaluation on LTW below, has a good off the wall video for his new single here…

With music that swap from tombstone blues to pastoral psychedelia to sparse publish-punk to grinding grooves. Tunes of pressure and launch, lyrical bon mots and rhythmic electrical power and creativity with pretty English melodies entwined close to the songs. Music composed by Joe and his lampost tall drummer Jim Sclavunos who is expending his time off from Nick Cave’s Negative Seeds really properly.

https://www.facebook.com/joegideonmusic/

