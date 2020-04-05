Observe Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Sing ‘Lean On Me’ As Tribute To Invoice Withers

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix has paid tribute to singer-songwriter Monthly bill Withers, who died on Monday from coronary heart issues. He was 81 several years aged.

On Saturday, the PAPA ROACH social media shared a video of Jacoby singing Withers‘s typical music “Lean On Me” though driving in his auto.

Shaddix claimed at the end of the clip: “Man, we dropped a good one in Invoice Withers. I was out likely to select up some groceries for the household and I obtained a textual content from a buddy. And it shook me, person. I have been singing all those words due to the fact I was a very little kid. And, God, it is so legitimate far too, guy. We have gotta be there for our brothers and sisters, ’cause if we are there for our brothers and sisters in their time of will need, they are going to be there for us in our time of require. That is how it performs.”

Withers was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015. He gained a Grammy Award for “Ideal R&B Tune” in 1972 for “Ain’t No Sunshine”. That exact year, “Lean On Me” went to No. 1 on the R&B chart.

Withers‘s tunes has been included by BLACKSTREET, Will Smith, BLACK EYED PEAS Twista and various other people artists.

On Friday, Sammy Hagar shared a video clip of him performing an acoustic edition of “Ain’t No Sunshine” as a tribute to Withers.

Also mourning Bill‘s demise was Lenny Kravitz, who tweeted: “Relaxation in power Bill Withers. Your voice, tunes, and overall expression gave us love, hope, and power. My soul normally has & constantly will be full of your tunes. Your humility exhibited & depth of your electrical power as you carried us all to a much better place. You might be nonetheless & usually will be Invoice.”



