[observe:-park-min-younger-reunites-with-search-engine-optimization-kang-joon-and-lee-jae-wook-in-teaser-for-new-drama]

A teaser has been discovered for the premiere episode of “I’ll Go to You When the Temperature is Nice”!

The approaching drama tells the heartwarming tale of Hae Received (Park Min Young), who tires of the town lifestyle in Seoul and goes to her hometown Buk Hyeon, the place she operates into former large school classmate Eun Seop (Search engine optimisation Kang Joon) who runs an independent bookstore there. Lee Jae Wook plays Eun Seop’s greatest buddy Lee Jang Woo, who also attended college with Hae Won.

The initially episode preview displays Hae Won’s return to Buk Hyeon. Eun Seop asks her how extended she is staying, and she replies, “I’m heading to check out being right up until spring this time.”

She also operates into Jang Woo, and they all satisfy up collectively with substantial faculty pals. When requested “Is there another person you preferred out of the people today below?,” Eun Seop responds, “It was Mok Hae Received.”

“I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Nice” is set to premiere on February 24 at 9: 30 p.m. KST.

Enjoy the teaser down below: