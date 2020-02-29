observe:-park-search-engine-optimization-joon-hilariously-attempts-to-get-closer-to-baby-actress-when-filming-“itaewon-class”

JTBC has released a new behind-the-scenes glimpse at “Itaewon Class”!

In the creating-of video, Park Website positioning Joon tends to make small converse with the baby actress. He sweetly asks her title, and she replies, “Choi Yoo Ri.” She leaves following that, but he mumbles to himself, “So her previous name is Choi. I wager she’s robust,” referring to kickboxer and wrestler Choi Hong Gentleman. Kim Da Mi laughs at his absurd summary and asks, “Is everyone with the last identify Choi potent?,” and Park Seo Joon bashfully laughs in response.

Following, Park Search engine optimisation Joon, Kim Da Mi, Choi Yoo Ri, and Yoon Kyung Ho get ready to film the scene where by they eat together. Yoon Kyung Ho reveals Choi Yoo Ri has 3 plans, and Choi Yoo Ri shyly shares she would like to be a magician, actress, and author. Park Search engine optimisation Joon feedback, “I was like that, far too, at your age.”

The four actors joke close to while ready for filming, and Yoon Kyung Ho specially teases Choi Yoo Ri about her lacking tooth, triggering Park Website positioning Joon to chuckle at their realistic father-daughter chemistry. Park Search engine optimisation Joon, Kim Da Mi, and Yoon Kyung Ho retain their eyes on Choi Yoo Ri as she sneaks a piece of meat into her mouth, and Yoon Kyung Ho jokingly tattles to the director. She whimpers, and the a few grownup actors burst into laughter at her sudden response.

Future, Choi Yoo Ri chooses the piece of meat that should be zoomed in, and Park Search engine optimisation Joon is rapid to concur with her as he excitedly details to the meat, saying, “This 1! This one!” When filming stars, Park Search engine marketing Joon picks up the decided on piece of meat but struggles not to giggle when he sees a string of onion attached to it. He curiously asks, “Why is this even on listed here?”

Enjoy the entire generating-of video clip below!