Community Enemy frontman Chuck D. had harsh phrases for Taste Flav when he dismissed the famous buzz guy from the group, but he had even harsher text for President Donald Trump at the Bernie Sanders rally that prompted Flav’s ouster.

Social media exploded over the weekend with accusations that Sanders experienced damaged up Public Enemy mainly because the team declared the firing — or something — of Flavor Flav soon after Flav objected to the use of the group’s name in connection with Sunday’s Sanders rally in Los Angeles.

That didn’t end Chuck from undertaking Sunday night as the frontman for “Public Enemy Radio” — which is the Flavor-a lot less model of PE, and not James Cagney looking at descriptions of bank robberies — and ripping Trump in an up to date model of the 1989 strike “Fight the Electric power.”

Chuck introduced the song with a lengthy political screed that concluded with the observation that “I know damn perfectly there ain’t gonna be no messiah and Jesus in the White House,” but that “I unquestionably can understand a motherfuckin’ Hitler! Let’s struggle the electricity, y’all!”

The team released into the anthem as signal-wielding Sanders lovers held time to tracks that had been enjoying in alternate dimensions and the S1Ws secured the initially earth in camouflage and tactical vests.

Chuck then changed Elvis Presley’s title with Trump’s all through an legendary portion of the music, rapping “Trump is a hero to some, but he never meant shit to me, you see [how] straight-up racist that sucker was, basic and simple.”

“Mother-fuck him and John Wayne!” extra Flav fill-in Jahi.

This part of the tune transpired about a sample of Operate DMC’s “Sucker MC’s.”

The team also carried out “Bring the Sounds,” but did not attempt the very Flav-hefty “Don’t Believe that the Hoopla.”

The rally also featured an visual appearance by actor Dick Van Dyke, which at a single position prompted the crowd to chant “We want Dick!”

Thousands of men and women are chanting WE WANT DICK at a @BernieSanders rally the little ones appreciate Dick Van Dyke pic.twitter.com/pPpHiWDUVw — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) March 2, 2020

Observe the Flav-free rendition of “Fight the Power” above by means of Bernie Sanders for President.