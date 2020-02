Atlanta rappers 2 Chainz and Quavo are hyped to have Trae Younger representing their hometown Hawks. The hip-hop pair have celebrated and acknowledged the NBA All-Star’s epic 50-level Thursday night time recreation.

Huge Points: Equally Chainz and Quavo went to their Instagram web pages to geek out around Trae’s career-substantial overall performance towards the Miami Warmth.

Look at this write-up on Instagram 50 Ball On Q U A V O N I G H T @traeyoung I C E T R A E ❄️ That is Tuff!!! A write-up shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Feb 20, 2020 at 10: 06pm PST

Perspective this publish on Instagram Witnessed @traeyoung drop a Fiddy ball tonight 💪🏿🔥🔥🔥 A publish shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Feb 21, 2020 at 12: 27am PST

Right before You Go: Trae Younger built headlines Thursday night following his crazy 50-point effectiveness.