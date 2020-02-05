Observe: Researchers share shots of coyotes and badgers playing together

February 5 (UPI) – A wildlife camera set up by researchers in California captured an unusual scene of a badger and coyote playing together in a tunnel.

Peninsula Open Space Trust researchers said they examined footage from a tunnel under a road in the Coyote Valley, south of San Jose, to see how animals move at night.

The picture shows a coyote crossing the tunnel when it turns and wags its tail when it sees an approaching badger.

The researchers said the two animals showed signs of friendliness to one another and their behavior was playful.

Neal Sharma, manager of POST Wildlife Linkages, said that badgers and coyotes are known to work together.

“Badgers like to dig and they like to dig quickly. So there are pictures of a badger washing a ground squirrel and bringing its own ground squirrel. But there is another ground squirrel that comes into the cave from another entrance. And the coyote snaps that, “he said to CBS San Francisco.