[Observe Roger Stone Get Heckled With Taunts of ‘Traitor’ As He Enters Courthouse For Sentencing]

By
Kay Koch
-

Roger Stone was greeted with jeers and heckling as he entered a federal courtroom in Washington D.C. Thursday morning for sentencing soon after becoming identified responsible of seven counts like witness tampering and lying to Congress.

The infamous and ostensibly self-described filthy trickster — and after President Richard Nixion ally turned President Donald Trump 2016 campaign sideman —  could encounter any place from 7 to 9 decades in prison.

Onlookers yelled “traitor” as Stone, and his spouse entered the courtroom. Just one activist staged exterior the courtroom even went as much as to display screen an oversized inflatable rat exterior the location.

 

 

 