[Observe Roger Stone Get Heckled With Taunts of ‘Traitor’ As He Enters Courthouse For Sentencing]

Roger Stone was greeted with jeers and heckling as he entered a federal courtroom in Washington D.C. Thursday morning for sentencing soon after becoming identified responsible of seven counts like witness tampering and lying to Congress.

The infamous and ostensibly self-described filthy trickster — and after President Richard Nixion ally turned President Donald Trump 2016 campaign sideman — could encounter any place from 7 to 9 decades in prison.

NEW: Roger Stone comes at a DC courthouse for predicted sentencing on his conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress. A couple of onlookers yelled “Traitor!” at him as entered the creating. https://t.co/AVTtUPvjgI pic.twitter.com/Ywwg5VvLoR — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) February 20, 2020

Onlookers yelled “traitor” as Stone, and his spouse entered the courtroom. Just one activist staged exterior the courtroom even went as much as to display screen an oversized inflatable rat exterior the location.

Very good early morning from the federal courthouse in DC and our continuing protection of the 2016 presidential election. Roger Stone’s sentencing listening to begins at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/pdWxGCczwh — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 20, 2020