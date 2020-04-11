Observe Slipknot’s Whole Headline Set From Final Year’s Download Festival

SLIPKNOT‘s headline established from very last year’s Download festival was uploaded to the Knotfest YouTube channel. The 100-minute video clip, which consists of a dilemma-and-reply session with Alessandro “Vman” Venturella, can be found beneath.

SLIPKNOT premiered three exclusive merch objects — a t-shirt, sweatshirt and sweatpants — throughout the stream, with 10% of the income getting donated to COVID-19 aid charities. The items are obtainable from SlipknotMerch.com.

The numerous Knotfest occasions all over the world — Knotfest festivals, “Knotfest Roadshow” excursions and Knotfest At Sea — have a single purpose, which is to celebrate our neighborhood of loud audio, artwork, and culture collectively. When we are not able to bodily arrive with each other to do this, for the sake of the widespread overall health and protection of all, Knotfest is retaining the celebration likely with these weekly are living performances.

Featured tracks:

1:40 – People = Sh¡t



5:28 – (Sic)



9:12 – Get This



14:27 – Unsainted



18:41 – Disasterpiece



23:52 – Before I Forget about



30:31 – The Heretic Anthem



34:19 – Psychosocial



38:35 – Devil In I



46:10 – Prosthetics



51:35 – Vermilion



58:20 – Custer



1:02:44 – Sulfur



1:09:27 – All Out Lifestyle



1:15:33 – Duality



1:21:54 – Spit It Out



1:28:48 – Surfacing

Previous month, SLIPKNOT postponed its beforehand introduced tour of Asia, including the band’s two-day Knotfest Japan pageant, because of “international health problems” amid the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus, which originated in China, has previously claimed more than 100,000 life around the world, including 18,000 in the U.S.

SLIPKNOT spent the previous year touring in assistance of its latest album, “We Are Not Your Sort”, which arrived out in August. The disc sold 118,000 equal album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at posture No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album produced an effect around the globe with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as very well as Major 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.



https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=QO3j9niG1Og

