Observe: SpaceX intentionally blows up a rocket in the security test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (WESH) – SpaceX has completed the final major test of its team capsule before astronauts launched in just two months.

The company, founded and managed by Elon Musk, mimicked an attempt to escape to Cape Canaveral on Sunday.

A Falcon rocket fired as usual, but shortly before the launch, the Dragon capsule catapulted with two mannequins from the top.

The Falcon engines were intentionally shut down and the booster got out of control and crashed into the Atlantic.

Meanwhile, the capsule flew into the ocean. The flight took about nine minutes.

