Observe Stephen Colbert Do a Present from His Bathtub

Stephen Colbert ditched the desk for a tub on Monday.

CBS

With stringent social distancing rules in location to avoid the distribute of coronavirus, every single late-evening converse display has suspended production and gone into reruns. But on Monday evening, Late Show host Stephen Colbert was identified to press on nevertheless he could, filming a monologue from the ease and comfort of his bathtub.

“Hey, all people! Hi! Welcome to my rest room,” he reported to open up the display. “You’re looking at a incredibly special social distancing edition of ‘The Late Demonstrate.’ Or as I now get in touch with it, ‘The Lather Show With Scrubbin’ Colbert.’ My initial visitor tonight, as you can see, is Mr. Bubble, adopted by a musical overall performance by the legendary duo Head & Shoulders.”

Colbert was also very careful to be aware in the monologue that he is, in reality, practicing social distancing. “I’m absolutely sure a ton of you are fearful, but if you are observing this from dwelling, know that you’re performing the suitable detail,” he stated. “I’m at dwelling, just about every member of my staff is house, for the reason that we want to sluggish the distribute of this virus. Epidemiologists contact this ‘flattening the curve.’ But primarily based on my existing level of inactivity and anxiety baking, I unquestionably will not be flattening my curves.”

Soon after the monologue, Colbert tossed to a pre-taped phase in which a producer’s mom went to the doctor to question concerns about coronavirus in advance of re-jogging an old interview with Jim Carrey from February. You can view his bathtub monologue in its entirety down below.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=BvJ1BuEtZEo

