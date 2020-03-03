observe:-ten-best-items-kevin-sumlin,-qb-grant-gunnell-claimed-immediately-after-arizona’s-1st-spring-apply

The Arizona Wildcats’ spring practice interval kicked off Monday night, the 3rd spring session under head coach Kevin Sumlin.
The UA finished the 2019 period 4-8 and has nevertheless to qualify for a bowl video game in Sumlin’s 1st two seasons at Arizona.
With dual-risk quarterback Khalil Tate graduated, sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell is predicted to choose around the reigns of Arizona’s in 2020. Showing up in 8 games previous period, Gunnell concluded 65% of his passes and threw for 1,239 yards, nine touchdowns and just a single interception.
Gunnell and Sumlin dealt with a number of subjects to the media after Monday’s observe, here is what they experienced to say:
Gunnell’s freshman experience
Grant Gunnell on what he learned from his freshman period at Arizona: pic.twitter.com/kJ9L6tAzet
— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
Sumlin’s opening-working day assessment
Kevin Sumlin on Arizona’s initial working day of spring observe: pic.twitter.com/ZUOVoT1PNZ
— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March three, 2020
Defensive backs mentor Demetrice Martin leaving for Colorado
Kevin Sumlin on defensive backs mentor Demetrice Martin leaving Arizona for Colorado: pic.twitter.com/XSqZI5n9DU
— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
WR Jamarye Joiner’s harm
Kevin Sumlin states Arizona extensive receiver Jamarye Joiner has a foot injuries. pic.twitter.com/X0aDL6PZdK
— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
Demonstrating likely as a freshman
“I appeared at it as a chance to exhibit what I could do.” — Arizona QB @grantgunnell7 on what he uncovered from his freshman time pic.twitter.com/8UjuYvxx1b
— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March three, 2020
Why Gunnell fully commited to Arizona
“This is the position to be.” — Grant Gunnell on when he took his formal check out to Arizona pic.twitter.com/rCT6bGGMHR
— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March three, 2020
‘You like that?!’
“You like that?!?” Arizona QB @grantgunnell7 is a massive @KirkCousins8 admirer. pic.twitter.com/Q8x3Ui7N57
— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March three, 2020
Approach for 1st-yr defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads
Kevin Sumlin on the plan for new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads: pic.twitter.com/T0U40ovj82
— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March three, 2020
Quarterback opposition
“There’s level of competition throughout the board.” — Kevin Sumlin on Arizona’s quarterback room pic.twitter.com/VUmf3K7F5B
— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
Basic safety depth, Brenden Schooler’s role
Kevin Sumlin on Arizona’s depth at security, and grad transfer Brenden Schooler’s part with the Wildcats: pic.twitter.com/R4vZoVNKh9
— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March three, 2020
