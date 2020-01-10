Observe: US Navy: Russian warship ‘aggressively’ approached in the Arabian Sea

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – A Russian warship “aggressively” approached a US destroyer, the USS Farragut, while the US military announced Friday in the North Arabian Sea.

The interaction took place on Thursday and almost caused a collision between the two ships.

“During the course of routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, the USS Farragut (DDG 99) was attacked aggressively by a ship of the Russian Navy,” said a U.S. 5th Fleet Twitter post.

Officials on board the Farragut recorded a video of the encounter, in which the Russian ship is heading for the destroyer before turning to avoid a collision.

Farragut fired five short shots, the international sea signal for the risk of a collision, and asked the Russian ship to change course according to international road traffic regulations. pic.twitter.com/OGCeAGKOy3 – U.S. 5th Fleet (@ US5thFleet) January 10, 2020

“Farragut fired five short shots, the international sea signal for the risk of a collision, and called for Russian ship conversions in accordance with international road traffic regulations,” said the 5th fleet.

“While the Russian ship was operating, the initial delay in complying with international regulations during the aggressive approach increased the risk of collision.

“The U.S. Navy remains vigilant and trained to act professionally.”

Friday was the second near collision between U.S. and Russian naval assets in the past few months. The USS Chancellorsville, a guided missile cruiser, landed in the Philippines in June last year within 50 to 100 feet of the Russian destroyer Admiral Winogradow.

The US Navy said the Russian ship had carried out an “unsafe maneuver” against Chancellorsville.