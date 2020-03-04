observe:-viini-(kwon-hyun-bin)-feels-lonely-in-mv-for-“love-the-moon”-showcasing-akmu’s-lee-soo-hyun-and-bloo

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) has produced his next mini album “Moon & Butterfly” on the working day of his birthday! Also exposed was a audio video clip for just one of his double title tracks “Love the Moon” that includes AKMU’s Lee Soo Hyun and BLOO.

“Love the Moon” was composed by VIINI and Jung Yoon, when the lyrics had been created by VIINI and BLOO. The song metaphorically compares the crescent moon to himself and his lover.

