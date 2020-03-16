Observe: Yoo Yeon Seok Normally takes Viewers Powering The Scenes Of Poster Shoot For “Hospital Playlist”

Yoo Yeon Seok took viewers onto the set of “Hospital Playlist”!

On March 16, tvN shared the actor’s self-taken movie.

Just after introducing himself as pediatrician Ahn Jung Won, he unveiled, “Today is the working day of the ‘Hospital Playlist’ poster shoot. We will get turns filming a self-filmed online video, and I’m the very first just one. I, the youngest solid member, will kick this off.”

Yoo Yeon Seok walked all-around the set where his co-stars Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do pretended to be mad at him for staying late. Jo Jung Suk joined in and the solid reported good day to viewers with each other.

Right after posing for the poster, Yoo Yeon Seok took viewers on a tour of the clinic set. He was in particular surprised by the intensive care unit (ICU) and commented that it was so effectively-produced that it could be mistaken for a authentic hospital. He then ran into Jeon Mi Do. Yoo Yeon Seok requested, “How can you wake up without any bloating? My eyes are puffy each and every morning.” With a snicker, she replied, “No, I’m truly bloated suitable now.” She then advised him her top secret, and advised a cup of green tea with a drop of syrup.

The two actors then walked more than to Jo Jung Suk, who was listening to his coronary heart with a stethoscope. He listened to Yoo Yeon Seok’s heart just before commenting, “Wow, Yeon Seok’s is certainly more rapidly than mine. I guess it’s simply because he’s young.”

The actors satisfied up yet again just after changing into surgical gowns and sat on a bench alongside one another. Kim Dae Myung claimed, “It’s so cold, but I experience so warm thanks to the jacket that Dr. Ahn Jung Gained gave us. Thank you. It’s warm and gentle.” Yoo Yeon Yeok shyly thanked him for the compliment and requested his co-stars if they noticed the ICU. Jung Kyung Ho also introduced up the procedure home as they walked about to the ICU collectively.

Jung Kyung Ho expressed his amazement as he looked close to the ICU in advance of the actors collected for one more poster shoot. They assisted each individual other place masks on and burst into laughter as they walked in the direction of the digital camera.

The clip concluded with Yoo Yeon Seok telling his co-stars he seriously required to test spinning close to jointly though filming. All people rapidly collected and assisted him fulfill his would like.

“Hospital Playlist” airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. KST. Look at out the behind-the-scenes clip down below:

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=QXNJLDf51Lw

How does this posting make you feel?