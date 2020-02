As witnessed on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom

New York rapper Younger M.A is way even larger than the United States. The hip-hop star has arrive via this week with footage from her European Tour 2020.

Large Info: Previous night time, M.A unloaded in excess of 10 minutes of epic footage touring countries like Dublin, Ireland.

Right before You Go: In early March, M.A will make her mighty return to the United States for her North American tour run.