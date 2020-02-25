[Observed troll/ESPN Cleveland provocateur Tony Grossi indefinitely suspended soon after calling Baker Mayfield a “fucking midget”]

On Tuesday, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi known as Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a “fucking midget” when he believed the broadcast was off the air.

Grossi and host Tony Rizzo had been discussing a wide range of quarterbacks, and Grossi commented that the Browns experienced a “fucking midget” in Mayfield.

#browns they just called baker a fg midget on espn cleveland when they imagined the mics were being off pic.twitter.com/iSh3scQRCt — Liam (@leojokerhart) February 25, 2020

Later on on Tuesday, ESPN Cleveland declared that they experienced indefinitely suspended Grossi and would “pursue sensitivity and inclusion training” for the company’s written content teams.

pic.twitter.com/oFvRfE2J6P — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 25, 2020

In October, Mayfield referred to as a issue from Grossi “the dumbest concern you could ask” in advance of going for walks out of a push convention, so that connection is evidently on reliable floor.

People days when the Browns have been a stylish playoff decide and a truly feel great NFL story feel like so lengthy ago.

