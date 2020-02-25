[Observed troll/ESPN Cleveland provocateur Tony Grossi indefinitely suspended soon after calling Baker Mayfield a “fucking midget”]

By
Kay Koch
-

On Tuesday, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi known as Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a “fucking midget” when he believed the broadcast was off the air.

Grossi and host Tony Rizzo had been discussing a wide range of quarterbacks, and Grossi commented that the Browns experienced a “fucking midget” in Mayfield.

Later on on Tuesday, ESPN Cleveland declared that they experienced indefinitely suspended Grossi and would “pursue sensitivity and inclusion training” for the company’s written content teams.

In October, Mayfield referred to as a issue from Grossi “the dumbest concern you could ask” in advance of going for walks out of a push convention, so that connection is evidently on reliable floor.

People days when the Browns have been a stylish playoff decide and a truly feel great NFL story feel like so lengthy ago.

The submit Noted troll/ESPN Cleveland provocateur Tony Grossi indefinitely suspended after calling Baker Mayfield a “fucking midget” appeared 1st on Awful Announcing.