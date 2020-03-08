Obsession is the most dangerous animal in a true crime series

Photo: FX NetworksTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

Gary L. Stewart understands why he did it all. While telling the story to the camera at the beginning of the new FX documents, the most dangerous animal was a three-and-a-half-year-old adoptive parent who hid his birth parents’ names. Although loving and supportive of her adoptive parents, she was even put back in a large number of obsessive hunts of these four parts – she claims that her “adoptive mother” had been lifelong. deprived of stable human relationships. So when the birth mother finally contacted her, Stewart was prepared for a search. He says his birth story is “worth updating?” However, there was no turning back.

The most dangerous animal of all

B +

B +

The most dangerous animal of all

Basically

Gary L. Stewart and Susan Mustafa’s Most Dangerous Animal: Looking for My Father and Finding the Zodiac Killer

Loans

Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. FX in the east

Format

A four-episode documentary; four episodes were watched for review

A good crime documentary is more than a generally tragic, often horrifying, incident that causes a series or movie to be shot first. And the Most Dangerous Animal of all meets this requirement by examining a subject that has been asked in many projects: memory, belief, and reality. However, in a move reminiscent of Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s “Staircase,” director Kief Davidson adds a layer of transparency to the series by examining not only the accuracy of their subjects’ claims, but also how these claims affect their surroundings.

Unlike The Staircase’s shameless showcase, The Most Dangerous Beast faces every trick in the real crime director’s set. Players in the saga get acquainted with pictures of cork boards with their dismantled hands, and reactions in the series have higher production values ​​(and happily free from dialogue), which gives the technique a sense of fun. Davidson’s main visual impact for the series is Errol Morris, who has increased Stewart’s influence over segments that look directly into the camera in a static environment while Stewart releases increasingly bizarre personal mythology. The casting of Stuart co-author Susan Mustafa is even more dramatic: the dyed blonde hair blows back and shoots a shotgun at a target in the Louisiana forest, and her black eyes narrow.

Photo: FX

But the most notable success of this series is that it creates both suspicion and conviction that Stuart’s stubborn father is the serial killer of Terror’s (and still unknown) serial killer. Bay Area in the early ’60s and early 70s. Both the mystery of the zodiac and the fact that Stuart knows exactly what his father was born in are wild tales filled with shocked twists and colorful characters; Even Anton LaVey and his insidious Satanic Church enter the picture. However, in their turn, the Most Dangerous Animal, both amateur and professional, declined to enter the many suspects they identified as Zodiac Killers. Because this is more of Gary L. Stewart’s story than The Sign itself, even when taking pictures of online sleuths, Last Minutes with Cats F * ck.

The psychology of Stuart’s desire to believe in such a terrible thing about his generation remains open to the audience’s interpretation. But the mechanisms of faith are presented not only with responsibility, but also with compassion, and then dismantled. Stuart’s beliefs are based on scientifically shaken methods such as handwriting analysis and amateur fingerprints, and have the consequences that his need for adulthood prevents his motivation to find his birth parents first. Although Davidson does not shy away from the ugly emotions surrounding such a sensational story, he never paints his subjects as anything other than people with complex motivations.

Photo: FX

The key is to look for patterns that no one else has, and to try to feel absurd. Stewart said when he pointed at random symbols in one of the inflated zodiac signs, he believed that one of these characters had to say something in the 17 columns of the password. Indeed, as the investigation progresses, Stuart and Mustafa’s methods begin to look more like a paranormal investigation than a police case. Completely shocked by the director’s research, Mustafa finally finds the opportunity to fix everything. But the gaps in the spirit of Stewart can never be filled. If anyone feels lost in the sea, they will seek shelter in any port, even if they are some serial killer.

. (tagsSend) Pre-air