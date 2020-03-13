Obtain Australia cancelled following My Chemical Romance withdraw

My Chemical Romance have postponed their prepared tour of Australia and New Zealand thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

The band had been owing to headline Down load Australia on the operate, and their withdrawal from the pageant has had a calamitous result on the function, with organisers reporting that the pageant has now been cancelled.

My Chemical Romance say: “It is with significant hearts that we have made a decision to postpone our performances in Australia and New Zealand. We felt this was the appropriate final decision for our admirers, our band, our crew, and our families specified the existing worldwide situation.

“We apologise to our fans, but please know that we didn’t occur to this final decision flippantly. Thank you for your comprehending and we search ahead to getting with you all again as before long as we can. In the meantime, please be superior to each and every other.”

That statement was then followed by a single from Download Australia, who verified that this year’s party has been cancelled.

Organisers say: “Given that this announcement has appear hardly eight times prior to Obtain Australia, we will not be equipped to safe an alternate headliner as there is inadequate time to protected visas and set up the other relevant logistics that are required prior to the festival.

“As we are not able to produce a full lineup to fulfill the regular that Down load supporters both expect and should have, we have really reluctantly manufactured the selection to cancel Down load Australia 2020.

“The Download team has been doing work close to the clock to create an unforgettable expertise for weighty audio lovers and we are devastated not be equipped to deliver this clearly show to Australian Downloaders as planned.

“We are at this time doing work with each My Chemical Romance and Deftones – who were being also thanks to headline – to routine independent headline reveals in Australia in 2020 and will update you all as before long as we have these.

“We are also doing work with a range of artists who have official Obtain facet demonstrates scheduled, to increase headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne following 7 days, stay tuned for these dates.”

Organisers incorporate: “We appreciate that the conclusion to cancel Download Australia will result in enormous disappointment and may make major issue for ticket holders, for which we sincerely apologise.”

All individuals who bought tickets for Download Melbourne and Sydney 2020 will receive a full refund which includes scheduling and payment processing expenses.

Artists which includes Testomony, Clutch, Baroness, In Flames, Jimmy Take in World, Ministry, The Hu and Venom Prison ended up all due to perform.