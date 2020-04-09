Obtain Competition announces Download Television

The organisers of Obtain Competition have declared Down load Television set, a digital competition that’ll take place about the exact weekend in June the initial pageant was scheduled for.

Obtain 2020 was officially cancelled final thirty day period, the determination taken as the audio earth continued to be buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic. It was due to consider spot at Castle Donington on June 12-14 with Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down headlining.

Now will come much better news with the launch of Download Television. “Not seeking to miss out on out on the greatest weekend in rock, Down load Tv set will have three everyday demonstrates of 2-3 hours’ value of audio, exclusive interviews, unseen performances, distinctive footage, and so considerably more,” say the organisers.

They continue on, “The demonstrates will be broadcast across the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, in the hope of recreating the weekend from the security of your individual homes.

“Complete line up will be declared before long and will quite much be focussed on broadcasting performances and discussions from the incredible talent due to participate in Download Competition 2020.



“Downloaders are encouraged to be as concerned as ever, put tents up in the yard, erect your flags, ship photographs of prior yrs, air guitar to your favorite bands – this weekend is about you, the admirers, and celebrating the Download group.”

At the conclusion of March Obtain launched a 1-off t-shirt to raise dollars for NHS Charities Together, who provide donations to 143 diverse charities and offer you support as volunteers.