OC Centraide tackles homelessness and helps housing voucher recipients find housing

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) – Having your own apartment is a big problem for Day, a 36-year-old army veteran.

“I came back in 2012 after the deployment, and I really wanted to be fine, but I was diagnosed with PTSD and I was not … OK,” said Day, who doesn’t want to reveal his full name.

Despite having two jobs and sometimes working 60 hours a week, Day says that she could not collect enough money for moving expenses, that she had no rental history and that she finished by living in a borrowed car.

“Probably about a year ago, last December was the darkest month,” said Days. “I felt like I had absolutely nowhere to go, even on rainy nights, and I was sleeping in a vehicle that I didn’t even own anymore and that was loaned to me by a family member, and I felt completely homeless, it felt like it was never going to change, nothing was ever going to work. “

Things changed for Day when she was put in touch with Welcome Home OC, a program developed by the United to End Homelessness initiative of Orange County United Way.

“Our goal was to make it easy for homeowners and landowners to tell homeless people who had a rental assistance voucher in hand,” said Becks Heyhoe.

The program identifies the homeless with federally subsidized coupons and finds apartment owners willing to give them a chance.

“We created Welcome Home OC to overcome all the obstacles, all the obstacles that homeowners may have, all the fears they might have, any misperceptions that they might have to accept people with good people, and we we were overwhelmed by the response we got. “says Heyhoe.

In less than a year, Welcome Home OC has placed more than 120 people in long-term rental housing. The program also provides support services and even furniture. As for the tenant, he pays 30% of his income, whatever it is, to the rent.

Orange County has experienced a 43% increase in homelessness since 2017.

Nearly 6,900 people are homeless in Orange County.

311 are veterans.

466 are families.

Thirty-eight percent of homeless people report having experienced it for the first time in the past 12 months.

According to OC United Way, the top three reasons why homeless people in Orange County are the lack of affordable housing, the lack of better-paying jobs and family problems, such as domestic violence, a death in the family, divorce or disability.

With $ 2.9 million from the new state budget, Welcome Home OC says they are now ready to help house 187 struggling veterans, just like Day.

“I think I would still be living in a vehicle without them right now,” said Day.

United Way of Orange County reports that the management company Schroeder has supplied 61% of the units to date. The challenge is to find more owners to participate.

Orange County provided $ 250,000 in start-up capital to the program and $ 600,000 came from OC United Way.

