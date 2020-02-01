OC choir uses music therapy to help people with dementia

An Orange County choir uses music to give people with dementia a dose of music therapy.

OK Choir meets at Laguna Country United Methodist Church weekly and uses music to target everything from mild memory loss to Alzheimer’s in hopes of stimulating the brain and growing new neurological pathways .

“We call it the choir OK because our motto is, everything is fine here. Are you forgetting the words? It’s good,” said Karen Skipper, music therapist and choir director.

As seen in the 2014 documentary, “Alive Inside”, music can reach people who would otherwise be inaccessible.

“If you look at a picture of the brain while someone is playing music, especially the music they like, the favorite music, you can see the activity all over the brain. Music therapy cannot cure the dementia, but it can help people access things they couldn’t access without music, “said Skipper.

Kjersti Schmitz comes from time to time with his mother, and the tours help bring back special memories: “One of the ones we sing right now is” I love you a bushel and a woodpecker, and when I was as a child, mom put me to bed singing “I love you a bushel and a peck” and so when we sing that, it’s really very special. ”

Skipper hopes the group will maintain cognition because, “until there is a cure, or some sort of scientific breakthrough, it’s a victory there if you can maintain cognition.”

For the first year, the local Methodist Conference helped fund the program, and now the church has secured enough funds to continue.

