OC coach Christina Mauser killed in Calabasas helicopter crash honored during candlelight vigil at Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) – Community members and loved ones gathered in Huntington Beach on Saturday to honor the memory of Christina Mauser, one of the 9 people killed in a helicopter crash that also cost lives to Kobe Bryant.

During the candlelight vigil, a woman with bagpipes who was not scheduled to play led the procession of mourners to the end of the pier. Nine roses were thrown into the ocean, each representing one of the lives lost, including Mauser.

Mauser was a former coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County, where Gianna Bryant attended, and recently worked full time at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Newbury Park.

Her daughter Penny attended Harbor Day with Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was also killed in the accident.

Christina’s husband and three children had planned to attend the vigil, but told relatives that they simply could not stand it.

“My family really appreciates all the support. I will tell you that my brother is overwhelmed by all the support that has been given to him,” said Christina’s brother-in-law, Gabriel Mauser.

Mourners were encouraged to sign posters along the pier to offer words of support to the bereaved family.

