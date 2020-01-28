OC husband killed in helicopter crash in Calabasas

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) – Junior basketball coach Christina Mauser was one of nine people, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday.

Mauser was a former coach of the school where Gianna Bryant attended and most recently worked full time at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Newbury Park.

In an emotional interview with ABC News, Matthew Mauser, Christina’s husband, spoke about her tragic death.

“I texted her and texted her because she’s usually very good at letting me know when she lands because it’s still in our minds. We were always a little afraid that she would fly in a helicopter, ”Matthew Mauser told me.

He says his wife has flown in the helicopter several times and will always be nervous when she does. Sunday, when she didn’t answer, he knew something was wrong, especially when someone called to see if she was okay.

“He called me and said … ‘Is Christina okay? There are reports that Kobe is dead.’ And I just hit the ground, “he recalls.

He admits that part of him wanted Christina to be a stay-at-home mom, but knew she liked what she did. Bryant was handpicked to coach a women’s basketball program.

“She just adored the girls. She adored them all,” he said. “She treated them like hers. She loved what she did.”

Everyone saw that at Christina. Neighbors, family, friends, even Kobe.

“Kobe saw this gift in her and that’s why he hired it,” said Gabe Mauser, Christina’s brother-in-law.

Neighbor Michael Mednick said Christina was attached to her family.

“Between her husband Matt and herself, there was so much love,” said Mednick. “It just sank them. They just loved each other.

Christina leaves behind three children – ages 3, 9 and 11 – and Matthew, who just wants his wife to come back, so they can watch their children grow up together.

“I loved it. It’s that simple,” said Matthew. “I loved my wife with everything I had.”

