OC Public Defender Charges DA With Negligence If Sheriff’s Deputy Mistakes Evidence

SANTA ANA, California (KABC) – Orange County attorney is fighting claims that his office is not doing enough to respond to the latest Sheriff’s Department scandal involving members of Parliament who mishandled the evidence.

“I want the public to be sure that I have insisted on a completely fair process, that I personally supervise it, and we will make sure that no one is unlawfully convicted because of the non-compliance. -production of evidence by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, “said DA Todd Spitzer.

The claims come from assistant public defender Scott Sanders. He has a major crime theft case which could be directly affected by an MP accused of mishandling evidence in 74 cases. This deputy is one of 16 investigated by the sheriff’s department after his internal audit.

“There is really no doubt that this is the tip of the iceberg. If you said that there were just a few things that were problematic and that we discover with one case that there are 74 cases with evidence missing, I think we should all reasonably expect there to be thousands of affected and contaminated cases, “said Sanders.

He added that the MP was about to be dismissed, but was outraged that the prosecutor’s office had not initiated criminal proceedings.

“If an ordinary citizen had 74 cases in which he had filed false reports, he would be prosecuted as quickly as you can imagine,” said Sanders. “Here, nothing happens to a person taking an oath under oath in uniform, it makes no sense. It is not fair.”

But the public prosecutor says that criminal investigations are still open.

“It is not over. We are currently examining all the cases that have been submitted by the sheriff to determine if these members were involved in criminal conduct,” said Spitzer.

The sheriff’s department issued a statement, saying in part, “This is a policy issue that we have identified, we have addressed, the parties involved have been informed, and we have remedied it with guarantees to ensure that it does not happen. not happen in the future. “

To ensure justice in cases likely to be affected by the MPs involved, the DA told Eyewitness News that evidence in around 22,000 cases will now be sought by hand.

“I have instructed DA investigators to monitor the shoulders of this sheriff’s staff while they conduct this investigation to ensure that we are independently satisfied with this new audit which I have prescribed,” said Spitzer.

He added that his office also informed defense lawyers in 560 cases of possible problems with the evidence.

“No criminal defense lawyer, including the office of the public defender, has asked for a reconsideration of these 560 cases, or asked us to dismiss the charges or file motions in any of these 560 cases,” said Spitzer.

The public prosecutor also said that he had inherited a lot of luggage since he took office a little over a year ago. He says he is committed to making a difference.

The public defender insists that he is not satisfied with what he has seen so far.

