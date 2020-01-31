OC Registrar of Electors Responds to Security Concerns About Electronic Voting Equipment

SANTA ANA (KABC) – The March 3 primary presidential election will be the first time Californians vote with a new system.

“There are really two major projects going on in tandem. A new experience for voters, then new equipment and a new voting method for voters as well,” said Orange County Electoral Registrar Neal Kelley.

Instead of being assigned to a designated polling station, voters will be able to vote at any polling center.

They will also vote on an electronic tagging system for ballot papers.

It is time to get rid of the old voting equipment as it can no longer be updated with new parts.

“I mean elections are sacred, we need to make sure that the ballots are cast properly and that we are capturing the votes the right way, so it’s time to get rid of them,” said Kelley.

With the new electronic ballot marking device, it is obvious that these machines can be connected to the Internet or potentially hacked.

“It is a valid concern, I would never allow the systems to be connected to the Internet. It will not happen under my supervision. You know, there are other jurisdictions in the country where it happened and I see these stories myself as a consumer. ” It is not something that interests me and we are not going to do it. So you will not find this in Orange County, “he said.

No matter how you choose to vote, whether by mail or in person, it is still a paper ballot system.

The Orange County of Voters county office warehouse contains what remains of 17-year-old voting equipment.

“But Kelley says he is not yet ready to get rid of it all.

“What you see here is only a small part of what is left. So we are preparing to recycle them after the March elections. But I don’t want to recycle them until after I finish the elections, just at case we have to go back, “said Kelley.

