OC Troy Walters, Huskers go their separate ways in “mutual” separation National sport

Nebraska will have a revised coaching staff in 2020.

The offensive coordinator Troy Walters leaves the Huskers, the university said. This is a message due to the recent hiring of Mike Dawson as an external linebacker trainer at NU.

“Troy has been a valued member of our coaching team for four years,” said head coach Scott Frost in a press release from the university. “Troy is a good mentor for his players, has a lot of energy on and off the field and supports himself with an out of field presence that you will miss. I would like to thank him for his work on our coaching staff and wish him and his family all the best for the future. “

Walters

Walters and Frost had worked together for four years until the end of 2015, when Frost was first hired as head coach in Central Florida.

The couple had a serious crime in Orlando, although the Huskers in Lincoln had had seizures for two years.

However, he is a respected coach and was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is awarded annually to the nation’s best assistants after the 13:07 UCF campaign in 2017.

“I want to thank Coach Frost for everything he has done for me and my family in the past (four) years,” wrote Walters on Twitter. “Nebraska Football is in excellent hands. It was an honor to work with the best coaches in the country. Great men and great coaches.”

“Many thanks to all players. I look forward to seeing you at all the WIN Championships. Many thanks to Husker Nation. Our time in Lincoln and the state of Nebraska was fantastic and we will cherish and remember every experience.”

Walters also trained wide receivers in Nebraska and earned $ 700,000 a year in Lincoln. Frost took care of the player’s tasks, but relied on Walters’ second set of eyes from the coaching box to see how the defenses played against NU. He had as much influence on the planning of games as Nebraska’s entire attackers.

The separation has been in progress for at least a day, a source said.

Nebraska moved quickly and announced late Friday evening that Matt Lubick would be hired as the new offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach.