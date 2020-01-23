OCC: Former Wells Fargo Executives Civil Action

divide

A Wells Fargo regulator plans to punish former company executives with civil lawsuits related to their position in the retail banking scandals, Bloomberg said on Thursday (January 23).

The Office of the Currency Controller (OCC) compiles so-called fee notices against 10 people, although the billing could be extended to some people, the sources said.

The defendants include former municipal bank director Carrie Tolstedt, former administrative director Hope Hardison and former auditor David Julian, Bloomberg sources said.

Negotiations are still ongoing and the company has not made an official announcement, the sources said. An OCC spokesman declined to comment, as did representatives from Tolstedt, Hardison, and Julian.

The OCC’s investigation shows that regulators are held accountable together with the company itself. The incident was one of the biggest scandals in the banking industry since the 2008 crisis. Apart from fines, people could be prevented from working in financial services.

The move of the OCC sheds light on the bank’s misconduct, as its new CEO, Charlie Scharf, is working to put the past three years of legal hardship behind it. The scandal cost the bank billions and resulted in the dismissal of two CEOs.

Aside from the OCC investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the matter with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The problems started in 2016 when it was discovered that employees may have opened millions of fake accounts to meet sales targets. It was also found that other departments were doing things that were underhanded. Investigations and settlements soon followed.

The Department of Justice is also investigating individual executives, Bloomberg sources said. An agency spokesman would not comment on Bloomberg.

Wells Fargo is no stranger to OCC requests and has been fined $ 500 million. In addition, the supervisory authority was instrumental in the dismissal of Hardison and Julian in 2018. She also “made a complaint about the bank’s progress under former CEO Tim Sloan during a March hearing before Congress.” Sloan’s resignation followed quickly. When the board was looking for a new CEO and hired Scharf, the OCC had to agree.

In August Wells Fargo announced the appointment of Colleen Taylor to head Wells Fargo Merchant Services.

