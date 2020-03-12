Occult rockers Lucifer get macabre in video clip for new one Leather-based Demon

Soon after 1 stellar album with the Oath, spirited songstress Johanna Sadonis promptly formed Lucifer on the band came to a staggering halt in advance of the debut report was even introduced.

Channeling the retro appears of occult rock’s heyday, Johanna identified her ft (and her spouse, Lucifer drummer Nicke Andersson) with Lucifer, and the band has long gone from toughness to strength in the six a long time due to the fact their formation.

Acquiring previously unveiled two singles – Ghosts and Midnight Phantom – from their forthcoming third document Lucifer III (due for release on March 20), Hammer has teamed up with Century Media to solely premiere the occult rockers’ video clip for most recent single Leather-based Demon – and it truly is suitably macabre!

“We are psyched to give you our 3rd single, the 3rd music on our 3rd album. You should, welcome the Leather Demon into this dreary world,” reveals Johanna Sadonis.

“We have summoned up this pale creature, a image of excellent old enjoyable: challenging rock, leather-based jackets, cigarettes and cemeteries.

“You may possibly take the demon‘s hand for a complete moon sluggish dance on the grave of modern-day civilization and just take a step back in time when anyone at the rock exhibit experienced lengthy hair or at minimum a leather jacket and a history player at house. It is never also late to enable your freak flag fly! Extensive stay the Leather-based Demon!”

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=nEhvBsypGR4

Lucifer’s new album Lucifer III is out March 20 by using Century Media and accessible to pre-get now.

(Picture credit history: Press)

w/unique guests: Yr Of The Goat (all demonstrates besides individuals marked with *)

Mar 20: Stockholm, Geronimo’s SWE

Apr 23: Tampere, Klubi FIN

Apr 24: Helsinki, DesertHel Pageant, On The Rocks* FIN

Might 7: Hamburg, Knust DE

May 8: Essen, Turock DE

May perhaps 9: Köln, Helios 37 DE

Might 10: Den Bosch, Willem Twee NL

Might 12: London, Underworld British isles

May 13: Paris, Petit Bain FR

May possibly 14 : Strasbourg, La Laiterie FR

Could 15: Kaiserslautern, Kammgarn DE

May well 16: Nürnberg, Hirsch DE

May perhaps 17: Praha, Nová Chmelnice CZ

Might 19: Poznan, U Bazyla PL

May well 20: Dresden, Scheune DE

Could 21: Berlin, Lido DE

Could 22: Hannover, Bei Chez Heinz DE

May well 23: Odense, Posten DK

May well 29: Stockholm , Debaser Strand SE

May possibly 30: Göteborg, Pustervik SE

Jul 3: Ballenstedt, Rock Harz Open up Air* DE

Jul 31: Wacken, Wacken Open Air* DE

Aug 1: Soria, Motorbeach Competition*ES

Oct 16: St. Petersburg, MOD RU

Oct 17: Moscow, Aglomerat RU

Nov 7: Terrific Yarmouth, Difficult Rock Hell* United kingdom