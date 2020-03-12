Occult rockers Lucifer get macabre in video clip for new one Leather-based Demon

Soon after 1 stellar album with the Oath, spirited songstress Johanna Sadonis promptly formed Lucifer on the band came to a staggering halt in advance of the debut report was even introduced.
Channeling the retro appears of occult rock’s heyday, Johanna identified her ft (and her spouse, Lucifer drummer Nicke Andersson) with Lucifer, and the band has long gone from toughness to strength in the six a long time due to the fact their formation.
Acquiring previously unveiled two singles – Ghosts and Midnight Phantom – from their forthcoming third document Lucifer III (due for release on March 20), Hammer has teamed up with Century Media to solely premiere the occult rockers’ video clip for most recent single Leather-based Demon – and it truly is suitably macabre!
“We are psyched to give you our 3rd single, the 3rd music on our 3rd album. You should, welcome the Leather Demon into this dreary world,” reveals Johanna Sadonis.
“We have summoned up this pale creature, a image of excellent old enjoyable: challenging rock, leather-based jackets, cigarettes and cemeteries.
“You may possibly take the demon‘s hand for a complete moon sluggish dance on the grave of modern-day civilization and just take a step back in time when anyone at the rock exhibit experienced lengthy hair or at minimum a leather jacket and a history player at house. It is never also late to enable your freak flag fly! Extensive stay the Leather-based Demon!”
https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=nEhvBsypGR4
Lucifer’s new album Lucifer III is out March 20 by using Century Media and accessible to pre-get now.
(Picture credit history: Press)
Lucifer European tour dates 2020
w/unique guests: Yr Of The Goat (all demonstrates besides individuals marked with *)
Mar 20: Stockholm, Geronimo’s SWE
Apr 23: Tampere, Klubi FIN
Apr 24: Helsinki, DesertHel Pageant, On The Rocks* FIN
Might 7: Hamburg, Knust DE
May 8: Essen, Turock DE
May perhaps 9: Köln, Helios 37 DE
Might 10: Den Bosch, Willem Twee NL
Might 12: London, Underworld British isles
May 13: Paris, Petit Bain FR
May possibly 14 : Strasbourg, La Laiterie FR
Could 15: Kaiserslautern, Kammgarn DE
May well 16: Nürnberg, Hirsch DE
May perhaps 17: Praha, Nová Chmelnice CZ
Might 19: Poznan, U Bazyla PL
May well 20: Dresden, Scheune DE
Could 21: Berlin, Lido DE
Could 22: Hannover, Bei Chez Heinz DE
May well 23: Odense, Posten DK
May well 29: Stockholm , Debaser Strand SE
May possibly 30: Göteborg, Pustervik SE
Jul 3: Ballenstedt, Rock Harz Open up Air* DE
Jul 31: Wacken, Wacken Open Air* DE
Aug 1: Soria, Motorbeach Competition*ES
Oct 16: St. Petersburg, MOD RU
Oct 17: Moscow, Aglomerat RU
Nov 7: Terrific Yarmouth, Difficult Rock Hell* United kingdom