[Occurring right now: Coroner and Police to update Faye Swetlik situation]

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is envisioned to launch the results of six yr previous Faye Swetlik’s autopsy Tuesday afternoon at 3pm.

According to officers, Cayce Director of Community Safety Byron Snellgrove will also supply an update. Depend on ABC Columbia News to carry you the update on line and on air.

Fisher also states she will reveal the autopsy benefits for 30-year-aged Coty Taylor, the person whose system was observed in the identical community in which Faye lived, say law enforcement.

On Monday, the neighborhood continued to mourn the loss of the small girl from Cayce.

Above the previous several times, hundreds have gathered at a memorial in entrance of her neighborhood and some have even donated gifts to honor Faye’s life and what she has meant to the local community.