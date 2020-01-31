Octi uses Augmented Reality to connect with friends, but is it worth the privacy?

In a world saturated with social media, instant messaging and mass alerts from friends asking you to play the latest online farm game, there is much left. That’s where Okie seems to come in.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Justin Fuisz, Octi integrates Augmented Reality with your mobile phone camera to optimize personal interactions. According to Crunchbase, the company raised $ 7.5 million in initial funding from companies such as Quibi’s Live Nation and Tom Conrad.

This is how Octi works – a phone will scan your face and a “zone” of AR will appear around you. You can add songs, pictures, and content from your favorite places so your friends can see what you like.

While this looks like a breath of fresh air to the social media, especially with a focus on close interaction, there may be some privacy concerns that will give people a second thought.

The company claims to safeguard user data so that personal information is not stored in the cloud. However, the app makes it completely possible for a stranger to pull out her phone, scan your face, and view your profile information, such as your username.

Theoretically, this would also mean that if you have a similar username for any other social networks, there is a chance of either getting cyber-stalked or cyber-bullied.

There is also the possibility that your users’ data may be sold for other purposes, as we have already seen (and been victimized). In 2018, Facebook scandalized political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica for selling users’ personal data without their consent for political advertising. Since Octi is a free application, it’s worth wondering how they will make their money.

If you play in-app face recognition software, it can be a great tool for advertisers.

Despite these concerns, the company is trying to reassure users that they have all the bases covered when it comes to security and privacy.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Fuisz says Octi profiles and bands are only visible to friends you have approved. If someone you’re connected to does something you’re not a fan of, it’s easy to get rid of them in the app.

“It’s just saying goodbye,” Fuisz says. “This is it. This is a simple way of dealing with it.”

While avoiding unwanted people looking at your information, it seems easy to do something, the app still wonders what can be done with your personal data. As of now, there seems to be no answer to that.

“At Octi, we want to build a socially responsible technology company that values ​​our users’ personal data and data,” says the Octi website.

“We have designed the Octi platform to give you control of your digital profile. We strive to be a positive member of the communities we help create.”

Octi is currently available on Apple iOS on the App Store. There are plans for an Android version later this year.