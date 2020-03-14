Oculus Quest is again available – News Info News

% MINIFYHTMLa602d63f12de5e1a8b814f994cec409711%

% MINIFYHTMLa602d63f12de5e1a8b814f994cec409712%

Ocularus VR Headset The Vul segment is available on the Oculus website. The shipping date at the time of publication is March 16th. This model, along with many other VR headphones, has been out of use for the past few months, in part due to the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic on production. It is unclear if this is a sign that availability is returning to normal or if it is a limited supply. Valves were recently sold through a limited number of Index VR headphones on Monday.

So far, stock seems to be available through Oculus, but both the 64 GB ($ 399) and 128 GB ($ 499) models are available. Best Buy, Amazon and other retailers that normally sell Quest do not appear to have received the unit at present.

% MINIFYHTMLa602d63f12de5e1a8b814f994cec409713%% MINIFYHTMLa602d63f12de5e1a8b814f994cec409714%

While Quest is a lower cost independent VR headset, it can also be connected to a PC to play high level VR games. So if you’re looking forward to playing Half-Life: Alyx When it launches on March 23, this might be your last chance to get a good compatible headset. Just remember to grab the long USB-C cable that Oculus recommends.

% MINIFYHTMLa602d63f12de5e1a8b814f994cec409715%

% MINIFYHTMLa602d63f12de5e1a8b814f994cec409716%

Vox Media has affiliate associations. These do not affect editorial content, although Vox Media may earn commissions on products purchased through affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.