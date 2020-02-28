[Odd Flex: Trump Usually takes Victory Lap Over Coronavirus Outbreak Which is However Escalating and Crashing Globe Markets]

Kay Koch
Donald Trump coronavirus

The politicization of the coronavirus carries on to spread faster than the possible pandemic alone.

President Donald Trump named out “Do Practically nothing Democrats” for ostensibly indicating that the new virus is “the fault of ‘Trump’” even though at the exact time using credit rating for how gradual it has spread in the United States. Bizarre flex, but alright.

In a extremely early Friday morning tweet that referred to himself in the 3rd person 2 times, Trump took a curious victory lap for an outbreak that is nonetheless escalating and has led to the worst week in the inventory current market considering the fact that 2008. Trump tweeted:

The Trump administration has obtained its possess partisan criticism for its managing of the coronavirus spread, in distinct, some combined messaging that arrived from a Wednesday night press meeting in which President Trump named Vice President Mike Pence to oversee endeavours to curtail the unfold in the United States that the CDC has recommended getting inescapable.