odds, prediction, gambling trends for the NFL division game – Up News Info

When the Seahawks (12-5) travel to play against the Packers (13-3) on Lambeau Field for the NFL divisional game on Sunday (6:40 PM ET, NBC), a trip is made to the NFC championship next Sunday in San Francisco. On the line.

Seattle, seed number 5, is looking for a slight nuisance over Green Bay, seed number 2. The Seahawks beat the last two regular season games and beat the Eagles on Highway 17-9 in the wild card round. The Packers won their last two regular season games to win the NFC North and say the second goodbye to the first round of the conference.

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have previously had to deal with high-stakes clashes, including an NFC champion match. The two quarterbacks shine brightly on the selection frame, but they need the best of their support places to add another play-off victory to their Super Bowl winning resume.

Here you will find everything you need to know about betting on Seahawks vs.. Packers in the NFL play-offs, including updated odds, trends and predictions from our experts for the NFC division game.

Seahawks Vs. Packers for the NFL playoffs

Spread: Packers for 4

Packers for 4 Total points: 45.5

45.5 opportunities: Seahawks -108, Packers -112

The Seahawks have been slightly more than field losers in the past week. In a neutral field, this game would essentially be a choice & # 39; em. Lambeau is a difficult place to play, but Seattle has been very good on the road this season. The Packers have only gone 5-5 in their last 10 home play-off games.

All time series Seahawks vs. Packers

The packers have a benefit of 13-9. The teams did not play in the regular season. The Seahawks won the most recent meeting, 27-24 in Seattle in November 2018. Before that, the Packers had a winning series of three games. The Packers lost the NFC championship game five years ago in Seattle, 28-22 in renewals after having had a 16-0 lead.

Three trends to know

– The Seahawks are 8-7-2 against the spread this season. The packers are 10-6. 55 percent of gamblers love Seahawks to keep it close and cover it.

– Only 8 of the 17 Seahawks games have exceeded the total points. Only 6 of the 16 Packers games have ended. For that reason, 62 percent of gamblers love bass.

– The Seahawks have covered only once in their last five games. The Packers are 4-4 against the spread in their last eight games.

Three things to look at

& # 39; Beast mode & # 39; and the Seahawks running game

Veteran return force, Marshawn Lynch, returned out of need due to the injuries of Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny who ended the season. Rookie Travis Homer has taken over the most important role in the rear field. The Seahawks have struggled in the last two games against the 49ers and the Eagles to run the ball. The Packers present a vulnerable career defense and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has shown that he does not deviate from the tough career approach with a replacement committee.

Davante Adams and the air game of the Packers.

Rodgers did not have the most productive season because he missed Adams, his broad receiver, a large part of the season with a toe injury. He also had trouble finding reliable goals outside of Adams who were not runners Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Allen Lazard has taken a step forward to become a great playmaker, but other huts and closed wings have made limited contributions. Seahawks High School has Shaquill Griffin and not much more daunting. Rodgers must trust and let his complementary goals be influenced.

Matt LaFleur against Pete Carroll

LaFleur, 40, trains the Packers in their first NFL playoff game as head coach. Carroll, 68, has a lot of experience on the other hand, because his team has always reached the play-offs with Wilson. Will LaFleur come out like former colleague Kyle Shanahan did against the Vikings with an impressive debut in his current capacity? He has demonstrated his skills throughout the season and will have to be ready to counter Carroll’s resignation from his team.

Statistics that matter

Rodgers was a much better QB this season than on the road. At Lambeau Field he went 7-1 with 14 touchdowns to only 2 INT for a rating of 101.6 to almost 8.7 meters per attempt. He was also caught only 12 times in those games and ran for a total of 107 yards and another TD, while also passing an average of 276.1 yards per game.

Prediction of Seahawks versus Packers

The defense of the Packers will have problems with the ground play of the Seahawks and with Wilson. But the Seahawks will fight as Rodgers Adams, Lazard, Jones and Williams throws. Open receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will make a number of important games for Wilson, but Rodgers will increase his match to match the winning momentum of the match.

Packers 30, Seahawks 27