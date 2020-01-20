Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer arrested in the LSU locker room after an incident

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer facing an arrest warrant related to an incident in the locker room after LSU’s victory at the College Football Playoff National Championship last week.

The New Orleans Police Department had received an arrest warrant for the Cleveland Browns player after beating a security guard in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday. Beckham was there to see his alma mater, the LSU, win the national college football championship against the Clemson Tigers.

Daniel Davillier, a lawyer at Beckham, said the warrant had been recalled.

“The security officer concerned does not want to indict on this matter. This legal matter has been resolved, ”Davillier told CNN.

The video from the locker room shows how Beckham apparently meets a security guard in the buttocks area during the post-game celebrations.

Police received an arrest warrant on charges of simple battery crimes, officials said on Thursday. CNN has contacted the New Orleans Police Department but has heard nothing about it.

The Superdome submitted the complaint to the department on Tuesday, police spokesman Gary Scheets said. When asked whether the warrant was related to the video that was widely used on social media, Scheets said, “Judge yourself.”

The video posted on social media shows the man facing LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis for a burn mark on the floor when Beckham steps behind the man and appears to hit him on the butt.

The man turns but doesn’t attack otherwise when Beckham makes finger guns and sings “Get the Gat” by New Orleans rapper Lil Elt, who had previously played in the locker room. Beckham then turns to speak to someone else. The video ends and it is not clear what happened afterwards.

The former LSU outsider has already been examined for his post-game antics.

He was caught on a video giving cash handshakes to the big recipients Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin on the sidelines. Quarterback Joe Burrow, who received the Heisman Trophy, reported in a podcast that he had also received money from Beckham.

The incident may violate college football rules as NCAA statutes prohibit players from accepting cash.

The LSU athletics department admitted that the money was real.

“The first information indicated that the exchanged notes were new. The information and footage that has been checked since the shows may also have been shared with LSU sports students, ”the department said in a statement.

“We were immediately in touch with the NCAA and the SEC when we heard about this situation, which may have put some of our student athletes in a compromising position. We are working with our athletes, the NCAA and the SEC to improve the situation, ”said the department.

The NCAA had no comment on the money and Beckham could not be reached.