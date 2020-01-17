Odell Beckham Jr .: Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. Thursday, alleging that Cleveland Browns wide receiver had committed “a simple battery” during the National Football Playoff Championship college.

Beckham, 27, allegedly slapped a stadium security officer on the buttocks, and the officer has filed a complaint, a police spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

The allegation is an offense.

Beckham’s Alma Mater, Louisiana State, beat Clemson 42-25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday evening.

Prior to the allegedly inappropriate touch, Beckham was seen celebrating with LSU students in the locker room and allegedly gave the players money, which could put some in hot water with the NCAA.

The alleged slap incident was recorded by Louisiana state player Adrian Magee.

Police could not confirm if the video was part of the investigation, but told ABC News to refer to the viral clip.

The 25-second clip, which was posted to Magee’s Instagram stories and republished by Complex Sports on Twitter, shows the agent talking to another player in the locker room as Beckham stands in the background.

The superstar rolled up a piece of paper and threw it at the officer, who appeared to have his back turned at the time – Beckham missed.

As the team celebrates, Beckham allegedly slapped the male security guard in the back, causing him to turn around. Beckham seemed to be joking with the officer in a playful affair before the streak ended.

“We are aware of the incident and have been in contact with Odell and his representatives about the incident,” the Cleveland Browns said in a statement.

Beckham will have to report to the police and prosecutors will determine the exact charges against him, a spokeswoman said.

Darren Reynolds of ABC News contributed to this report.

