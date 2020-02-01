Odion Ighalo is a sign of better things to come

Odion Ighalo’s arrival at Manchester United on the same day as the deadline further strengthens club transfer policy.

Marcus Rashford’s long-term injury meant that Manchester United had to scramble to sign a replacement for the 22-year-old before the transfer window closed.

Bruno Fernandes had already arrived with a transfer of 46 million pounds from Sporting Lisbon. With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in the foreseeable future, Manchester United also needed a new midfielder.

And while their two winter signatures were partly influenced by the club’s alarming injury crisis, Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjær also managed to keep the club’s long-term interests in mind.

January had a bad start for United. Erling Haaland made a shock move to Borussia Dortmund in the wake of Juventus and United interest, and the Norwegian teenager left for a quick start in the Bundesliga.

Solskjær’s policy of recruiting hungry young players meant that Haaland was naturally a top priority, the club missing strikers since Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez had left for Inter Milan this summer.

With the former Salzburg striker gone, Manchester United focused on Fernandes from Sporting. The Portuguese plant is linked to a move to Old Trafford since the summer, but nothing concrete has ever materialized.

Sport was desperate for funding, and Woodward knew it. For once, the CEO of United refused to hold the ransom and managed to lower the asking price from the 85 million euros initially requested by Sporting.

For too long, United has had a reputation for overpaying players, Angel Di Maria, Lukaku and Sanchez by being good examples. Each time a player is linked to the club, their market value increases.

It will not be easy for Woodward and United to break this image, but Fernandes is a good first step. Fans would naturally have been furious if the deal had been made, but the fact that it doesn’t seem to suggest that Woodward is slowly starting to learn from his past mistakes.

There have also been rumors of a new sports director. Luis Campos and Antero Henrique seem to be the pioneers and the resolution of this long-standing saga seems close.

The fact that the club does not have a football manager has long been a sore spot for United fans. Recent reports suggest that Woodward has been waiting for over 18 months to select an ideal candidate, which is again a sign of progress.

But perhaps the biggest positive is the signing of the Shanghai Shenhua Ighalo loan.

United has always been against loan agreements. The last prominent name to sign a loan was Radamel Falcao from Monaco.

But at this point, a loan move makes sense, and Ighalo is a great stop-gap solution.

The reason is that with Haaland off the table, United will need more time to screen candidates for the number 9 role.

It would have been easy to make a panic offer for other strikers on the market. Olivier Giroud, Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani are all about to leave their respective clubs, and the Woodward of yesteryear would have made a reflex for one of them. Again, do you remember Sanchez?

All three are top level strikers who have proven themselves repeatedly in the biggest competitions in Europe. But none of them match the profile sought by United.

Ighalo is a childhood fan of United who has experience in the Premier League. His move will probably not be made permanent after 6 months, and it will certainly cost the club much less than the other options.

The 30-year-old Nigerian buys the club for a while. A striker, a defensive midfielder and a winger might be enough for the Red Devils to start competing for the titles again, and I hope the summer will bring some joy to the fans.